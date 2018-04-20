Manchester United want City and Liverpool target

Bengaluru, April 20: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Napoli midfielder Jorginho as a replacement for Michael Carrick.
The Manchester United boss is already planning his summer spending as they look to boost their chances of catching up with runaway Premier League winners and local rivals Manchester City next season.
Central midfield is an area Mourinho desperately wants to improve with Michael Carrick set to retire and join United's coaching staff at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, Maraoune Fellaini is also expected to depart from Old Trafford in the summer and we might also see the Red Devils part ways with their club record signing Paul Pogba following his ongoing issues with the manager.
Reports claim Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos is their top target, but Jorginho is seen as more of a realistic target.
Jorginho, 26, has been one of the star players in the Napoli team that has challenged Juventus for the Serie A title but it looks like they will just fall short. And Mourinho believes the Italian international has the passing ability to take over from United legend Carrick.
However, they will face severe competition for the former Verona star who joined Napoli in 2014.
Both Manchester City and Liverpool have been after the Italian's signature for quite some time now and the player also stated that he will love to join a Premier LEague team that plays attractive football which both teams do.
Manchester City are reportedly have a £200million transfer warchest to maintain their Premier dominance and to help them do better in the Champions League.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are also preparing a revamp in their midfield in the summer with Naby Keita already lined up to join the Merseyside club.
Kroos is still an option for United with Real Madrid set to have a summer overhaul of their squad after surrendering La Liga to Barcelona but they are unlikely to sell Kroos who is one of the best in the world in his position.
The German World Cup winner signed a deal that runs until 2022 in 2016 and is still highly regarded of at the Bernabeu.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.