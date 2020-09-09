Manchester United want in-demand full-back, a good deal?

Kolkata, September 9: Alex Telles is a player who is very much in demand in the transfer market and rumours simply refuse to die down regarding the future of the Brazilian left-back.
The latest grapevine is that both Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are making attempts to sign the FC Porto left-back before the start of the new season.
Telles seems destined to leave this summer and losing him for free in a year is something Porto are unlikely to even consider. Therefore, United must step up their efforts to beat Wolves for his signature.
In modern football, full-backs are becoming more and more important in a team's build up. And, United are miles behind their bitter rivals in terms of the attacking prowess of their full-backs.
First-choice right back Aaron Wan Bissaka has improved slightly in terms of his ability to create chances, but Luke Shaw, the Red Devils' first-choice left-back, leaves a lot to be desired.
Since his mega move to Manchester United from Southampton back in 2014, Shaw has played 139 games for the Red Devil and has scored just two goals while providing 11 assists.
Telles, on the contrary, has managed to score 13 goals and provide 12 assists during the last season alone. From his figures, it is quite evident what Telles would be able to provide United.
He is also fantastic on the dead ball and would provide the Red Devils yet another option from free kicks and that too on the left foot which they do not have right now.
Telles is also a brilliant corner taker and that would act as an incentive for the Red Devils. It also must be noted that he is an incredibly fit player, exactly the opposite of Shaw who has missed more games than he played for United over the years.