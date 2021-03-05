Manchester United want Leeds star, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 5: This has been a season beyond expectations for Manchester United as they are looking like the only side who can challenge local rivals Manchester City for title.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been doing a pretty impressive job at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils are running out of gas in the last couple of months.
This shows that there is a desperate need to add some fresh legs to the squad if they have to compete with neighbours City.
And, the rumour mill suggests that the 20-time champions of England have already started exploring the transfer market with Leeds United star winger Raphinha mentioned as a potential target, though Liverpool are also believed to be keen on the 24-year-old.
The Brazilian winger joined Leeds United from Ligue 1 side Rennes this summer and has made an immediate impact with Marcelo Bielsa's side.
In 21 Premier League games for the Whites, he has scored with five goals and helped with as many assists.
In Bielsa's high-pressing and high-intensity system, Raphinha has excelled and that indicates that he would fit in almost any system.
United have been keen on landing a new right winger for a long time now and were desperate to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but could not agree on financial terms with the Bundesliga club.
Raphinha is likely to come at a much cheaper price and is also Premier League proven which makes him a attractive option.