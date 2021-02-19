Manchester United want Portuguese starlet, a good deal?

Kolkata, February 19: The rumour mill is strong in England that Manchester United will battle Spanish giants Real Madrid for the signature of Portuguese wonderkid David Carmo.
The 21-year-old is very much in demand in the transfer market and it is presumed that as many as ten clubs are monitoring the progress of the SC Braga star.
Despite the fact that the Portuguese is not familiar to most fans due to his very limited experience in senior football, he has already making a name for himself in his homeland.
Carmo might look like an old-fashioned defender, but he is a delight to watch when he is on the ball. Thanks to his big frame, Carmo is also an intimidating defensive presence having won an impressive 81 per cent of aerial duels this season.
The youngster is also an excellent tackler which is evident from his 91 per cent success rate. Carmo can also himself move up with the ball with relative ease which is evident from the fact that he has completed each of his attempted dribble this season.
United's priority for the summer is expected to be a new centre-back who can partner skipper Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence. Both Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have failed to impress on a weekly basis and while Carmo might not be a big name already, he could potentially end the Red Devils' search for a new central defender for many years to come.