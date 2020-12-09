Manchester United want Real Madrid winger, a good deal?

Bengaluru, December 9: If reports in Spain are to be believed, Manchester United are set to launch a move for versatile Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add depth to his squad.
The 29-year-old Spaniard has been at Real Madrid since he was 16 years of age and has never played outside Spain. However, his current deal at Santiago Bernabeu expires in the summer of 2021 and there has been no movement on a contract renewal. And, it is suggested that Real Madrid would be happy to offload the Wideman in January rather than losing him for nothing in six months' time.
It is believed that the Red Devils are preparing an offer in the range of £14 million for the nine-time capped Spanish international and that could be enough to convince Zinedine Zidane to sell the 29-year-old.
Even though the Spaniard has been a favourite of Zidane thanks to his work rate and versatility, he could never establish himself as a first-team regular in Real Madrid's star-studded first team. The 29-year-old has been a pretty dependable squad player though and it is hard to see him becoming a regular at Old Trafford either.
Lucas Vazquez is more of a traditional old school winger who works really hard for the team and can put dangerous crosses into the box. However, modern-day wingers are expected to contribute to a much greater extent when going forward and Vazquez is a let down in that department.
That is why, Zidane has also used the 29-year-old as a back up right back and he seems to suit the more defensive role better. Strong defensively, hard-working and good with crosses, Vazquez seems to tick every box of an attacking full-back and that could be the reason why Manchester United want him.
It has been reported of late that Manchester United are looking for an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back and Vazquez could provide Solskjaer exactly with that option.
Although Wan-Bissaka is one of the biggest talents in English football right now, his attacking prowess has repeatedly come under scrutiny and often Manchester United look less threatening from his flank. And, with someone like Vazquez in the side, Solskjaer could have a more attacking option at right full-back.
At the same time, Vazquez's immense experience of winning trophies cannot be underestimated. There is a reason why he survived in the Real Madrid side for so many years despite the club boasting some of the biggest players in world football. He is dedicated to football and United lack such characters in the dressing room. He is a two-time La Liga winner and three-time Champions League winner and having such an experienced footballer and seasoned winner in the squad can only bring good result.
For a fee of just £14 million, Vazquez seems like a pretty solid addition to Manchester United thanks to his versatility and adaptability. He could become Manchester United's answer to Liverpool star James Milner. Such players are assets to any club and this move would be a no-brainer from the Red Devils.