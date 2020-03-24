Manchester United want Serie A star defender, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 24: Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Uruguayan international centre-back Diego Godin, a year after missing out on him as the defender opted for a move to Italian giants Inter Milan. The 34-year-old has struggled to adapt to life under Antonio Conte and it is claimed that the Nerazzurri will be open to offers for the former Atletico Madrid defender in the summer.
Once regarded as one of the best defenders in the world during his Atletico Madrid days, Godin has fallen from his grace during this season. He has failed to hold onto his place in the first-team of Inter despite starting the season as a starter. And, it is claimed that Inter are looking to offload Godin from their wage bill and Manchester United are therefore looking to reignite their interest in the Uruguayan superstar.
Manchester United are certainly in need of defensive reinforcements and with Godin, they will not only have a quality defender but also his experience at the top level will be useful for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils' squad is mostly comprised of youth and they would benefit from having someone immensely experienced like Godin.
However, the Uruguay international is already 34 years of age and is clearly past his prime. And, he would also command a big wage. The Red Devils made some poor decisions financially in the past few years in the cases of players like Alexis Sanchez.
Even David De Gea's wages are too high and there are reports that they could be open to selling the Spaniard for the right price. In this circumstances, they cannot afford to make the same mistake all over again with Godin.
If Manchester United seek a defensive reinforcement in the summer, they should be looking for someone younger and at his peak who would be able to compete with the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for a starting place for many years to come. A move for 34-year-old Godin does not make sense in such circumstances as it comes with a lot of risks.