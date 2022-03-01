Manchester United weigh up move for Championship keeper - Good deal for the Red Devils?

Bengaluru, March 1: Manchester United are reportedly considering entering the race to sign West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone early in the summer, with a free-transfer move reportedly on the cards.
The former Red Devils academy player has just a few months remaining on his current deal and has shown no signs of penning a new deal.
United who are having concern over the future of Dean Henderson and have been alerted by the availability and is considering him as a potential replacement as per reports.
Sam Johnstone's impressive tenure at West Brom
The England international has been a part of the West Midland side since 2018 and has racked up over 150 competitive appearances, establishing himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in England.
Despite West Brom's relegation from Premier League last season, he remained one of the best keepers in the division earning rave reviews. His impressive display also earned him three caps for England in the process. Johnstone was the subject of speculation over a move back to the Premier League in the last summer window also. But he chose to stay put with the Championship side. He has been providing an impressive display once again this season keeping 11 clean sheets in 24 Championship fixtures.
Clubs linked
United however are not the only club linked with the keeper. The likes of Tottenham and West Ham had been linked with a move earlier in the season. As per rumours, the interest could resume once again in the coming summer window.
Good deal for United?
United's current number two Henderson is almost sure to head toward the exit next summer due to a lack of game time. His potential exit could leave the club without a viable alternative for David de Gea, who could get a new contract to continue his career at Old Trafford. At such a moment, getting someone like Johnstone that too on a free deal should be a no brainer for United.