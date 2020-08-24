Football
Neuer took goalkeeping to a new level - Tuchel bemoans Bayern skipper's heroics

By Dom Farrell
Manuel Neuer
Thomas Tuchel rued Manuel Neuer's brilliance in the Champions League final, which ended with the Bayern Munich keeper lifting the trophy.

Lisbon, August 24: Manuel Neuer proved the difference in the Champions League final, according to Thomas Tuchel, with the Paris Saint-Germain head coach claiming the Bayern Munich great "took goalkeeping to a new level".

Germany international Neuer produced inspired form during the final stages of the tournament in Lisbon, appearing back at the very top of his game after a couple of years struggling for form and fitness.

Parisian winger Kingsley Coman proved Bayern's matchwinner but Tuchel had no doubt over how decisive his compatriot Neuer proved at the other end of the field.

"That is, of course, a bit of a distortion of competition," he told Sky.

"We also have [Keylor] Navas, but Neuer is in top form at the wrong moment.

"He took the goalkeeping game to a new level - unfortunately for us."

Neuer proved crucial during the goalless first half, with a fine double stop to deny Neymar before grasping a glorious opportunity that Kylian Mbappe struck too close to the 34-year-old.

Bayern Munich crowned champions

After Coman opened the scoring, Neuer produced another excellent save with his right boot to preserve the advantage that ultimately led Bayern to a repeat of their 2012-13 treble.

Story first published: Monday, August 24, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
