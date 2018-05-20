Football

Manuel Pellegrini leaves Hebei China Fortune amid West Ham links

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini set for Premier League return
London, May 20: Manuel Pellegrini's expected move to West Ham took a step closer after Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune confirmed he has left his role as head coach.

The former Manchester City boss has been heavily linked with a move to London Stadium in recent days, with the Hammers searching for a new boss after David Moyes' short-term contract came to an end.

And the Chilean is seemingly free to take the reins, with Hebei announcing his departure following a 2-1 victory over Chongqing Lifan on Saturday.

Pellegrini won the Premier League and two League Cup medals during his three-year stint at City, before making way for Pep Guardiola in 2016.

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Sunday, May 20, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
