Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ter Stegen at 28: Ten reasons why Barcelona must keep their No.1

By Joe Wright
Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona, April 30: Happy birthday, Marc-Andre ter Stegen – the most decorated goalkeeper in Europe's top-five leagues in recent years.

Barcelona's number one has lifted 14 trophies for club and country (13 for Barca and the Confederations Cup for Germany) since leaving Borussia Monchengladbach for the Blaugrana in 2014. Nobody else can match that.

And yet, Ter Stegen's future is uncertain. His contract expires in 2022 and, with the Catalan giants already in something of an economic uncertainty before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear whether they will be able to agree fresh terms with the player.

Ter Stegen has always appeared happy to stay at Camp Nou, though, and when you look at the numbers, it certainly makes sense for Barca to do their utmost to tie him down.

We've gone through the Opta archives and picked out five key stats relating to his performances in LaLiga and the Champions League, compared to the rest of Spain and Europe. These facts and figures stretch back to May 22, 2014 - the day Ter Stegen signed his first Barca contract to become their player - and only include those keepers to make at least 20 appearances in each competition.

Given he was not the undisputed first choice for the first two years and did not even play a LaLiga match until September 2015, the numbers are firmly on his side...

IN 141 APPEARANCES IN LALIGA:

- Only Jan Oblak (99) has kept more clean sheets than Ter Stegen (58).

- No keeper has made more successful passes (3,453), and only former team-mate Claudio Bravo (82.4 per cent) can beat Ter Stegen for passing accuracy (82.2 per cent)

- No keeper has more assists (two, the same as Ivan Cuellar and Antonio Adan). Indeed, Ter Stegen was the first Barca keeper this century to assist a league goal.

- Only three keepers (Oblak, Cuellar and Sergio Asenjo) have made more saves from shots outside the box than Ter Stegen (156).

- Only three keepers (Alphonse Areola, Oblak and Bravo) have a better goals-conceded-per-game rate than Ter Stegen (0.92).

IN 58 APPEARANCES IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

- No keeper has kept more clean sheets (26) than Ter Stegen or played more matches.

- No keeper has made more saves than Ter Stegen (156). Four of those were from penalties – only Andriy Pyatov can match that tally.

- Only Oblak (66) has saved more from shots from outside the box than Ter Stegen (60).

- No keeper has made more successful passes (1,292) than Ter Stegen. Only Germany rival Manuel Neuer (81.1) has a better passing accuracy (80.9).

- Only Neuer (38) and Ederson (33) have made more accurate keeper sweepings than Ter Stegen (32).

More MARC ANDRE TER STEGEN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
HBD Rohit: Monster batsman in numbers
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue