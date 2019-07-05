Football

Marcelo submits transfer request amist interests from Arsenal, Juventus, PSG and Milan

By
Bengaluru, July 5: A broken last season has seen Real Madrid splashing lumpsum cash already on several targets. However, they might have to deal with some exits along the way as well.

Several players including Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez as well as Dani Ceballos all reportedly have been told to find a new club for themselves but joining them in the list, another surprise name has been reported which is star defender Marcelo.

The legendary Los Blancos left-back has represented the Bernabeu club for the past 12 seasons but he, allegedly, now contemplates his future elsewhere.

The 31-year-old showed signs of decline last year and isn't convinced he will get the regular first-team football he wants under Zinedine Zidane next season following the signing of Mendy from Lyon.

The Brazilian has now reportedly asked the Madrid president Florentino Perez personally to grant him the opportunity to move on and wants the club to consider any offers that come in for him.

Arsenal are among the teams who have reportedly shown interest in Marcelo, but the Gunners face strong competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AC Milan as well.

Arsenal need a new left-back and have been strongly linked with a move for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney as well. But the Gunners reportedly have a limited budget which is likely to price them out of a deal for the Brazilian while their lack of Champions League football could be another factor. Italian powerhouse Milan too may face similar obstacles with financial limitations as well no UCL football.

Marcelo was reportedly close to a move to Juventus last summer after Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Turin but he stayed with Real Madrid and spent another season in White. But the Brazilian full-back appears to want to follow his teammate and friend to Italy.

However, PSG also could use their strong Brazilian connections with the likes of Marquinhos, Silva and Neymar to tempt him for a move to Paris as well.

Given the circumstances, PSG and Juventus look to be the strong contender for the left-back but it is believed that the rumour are still in early stage, and there have not been any official contact.

Marcelo is currently on a holiday after he was surprisingly dropped from Brazil’s squad for their Copa America campaign but his people are in talks with Florentino Perez to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The Brazilian defender has been a key player at the Bernabeu successfully in carrying the legacy of Los Blancos' legendary full-backs and has amassed nearly 500 appearances winning every possible trophy with them.

Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
