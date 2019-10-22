Football
Reus to miss Inter v Dortmund Champions League clash

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre will be without captain Marco Reus, Paco Alcacer and Marcel Schmelzer against Inter.

Milan, October 22: Marco Reus will miss Borussia Dortmund's Champions League trip to Inter due to illness.

Dortmund captain Reus completed 90 minutes despite feeling unwell on Saturday, scoring a 58th-minute winner against Bundesliga leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

But those exertions appear to have taken a toll after BVB announced the 30-year-old Germany forward will not travel to Milan for Wednesday's match.

Striker Paco Alcacer (calf) and left-back Marcel Schmelzer (hip) are also absentees.

Being without Reus and Alcacer means head coach Lucien Favre is even more likely to recall Jadon Sancho after the England winger was dropped for the Gladbach game following a late return from international duty.

Dortmund are top of Group F after two matches, leading Barcelona on goal difference and three points better off than Antonio Conte's Inter.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
