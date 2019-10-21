Four key Champions League matches

Ajax vs Chelsea: Live on Sony Ten 2 Oct 23 10.25 pm (IST)
Ajax host Chelsea at the Johan Cruijff Arena for the first time hoping to help erase the memory of their previous encounters against English clubs in European competitions. Ajax cashed in by selling some key players after last season's run to the semi-finals but those losses seem to have had little effect on their overall quality.
The hosts are sitting at the top after a couple of emphatic victories but have suffered at the hands of English clubs in Amsterdam. After a difficult start under their new manager, Chelsea have recovered from an opening home loss with an impressive away victory against Lille OSC. The London club have scored three goals or more in five of their last ten European matches and are in hot pursuit at the moment. Both the teams will enter this match in good form but the question is how Chelsea's teenage-heavy attack will fare at a venue where teams like Juventus and Real Madrid have faltered last season
Galatasaray vs Real Madrid: Live on Sony Six, Oct 23 12.30 am (IST)
Real Madrid will visit the Turk Telekom Arena to face Galatasaray sitting at the bottom of Group A in the Champions League after suffering a stunning 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain and then dangerously living at home against Club Brugge before recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2.
The Turkish club have had a tough start to their domestic as well as their European campaigns but often decked out in orange and red supporters of the Turkish Super Lig side are always ready to make games difficult for visiting opponents. Having picked up a single point apiece from their first two matches, both teams look to make their presence felt in Group A and need a victory to try and steady their respective group stage campaign.
Inter vs Dortmund: Live on Sony TEN 2, Oct 24 at 12.30 am (IST
There is always one group in the Champions League which catches the eye and with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund in the group, no team can afford to lose more ground at any stage of this competition.
Inter Milan trail Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund by three points and will be desperate to translate their impressive early-season domestic form under Antonio Conte to the European scene. The Italian side have picked up only one point from their first two fixtures even though they won their first six games in a Serie A season, first time since 1966-67. They will look to improve their record in their first game against Dortmund in more than 25 years.
Prague vs Barcelona; Live on Sony TEN 1, Oct 24 at 12.30 am (IST)
After opening their account in the Group F with a gritty 2-1 win over Serie A giants Inter, Barca will be hoping to have it easy as they travel to Praque.
The Catalonians have a good record against Czech clubs, winning their last four matches and they would be hoping to extend the run.