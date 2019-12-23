Football
Mario Mandzukic all set to join Qatar's Al Duhail

By
Mario Mandzukic
Mario Mandzukic is likely to sign an 18-month contract with Al Duhail.

Bengaluru/Doha, December 23: Juventus outcast Mario Mandzukic has almost sealed a switch from the Serie A champions to Qatar Stars League (QSL) side Al Duhail.

The 33-year-old was spotted in Duhail colours in Qatar's capital city and according to insiders, just has to finish his medical to complete the much-hyped move.

A World Cup finalist with Croatia in 2018, Mandzukic has been out of favour once Maurizio Sarri was appointed head coach in June and has not played a competitive game since for Juventus where he had a trophy-laden career.

His honours in Turin include four Serie A successes, three Coppa Italia titles and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

Accoring to media reports in both Italy and Qatar, Mandzukic is likely to sign an 18-month contract with the Qatari club.

Duhail, who are managed by Jose Mourinho's former assistant Rui Fariaare, currently sit on top of QSL standings with 26 points from 10 matches.

If the proposed move happens, Mandzujic, who has scored 44 goals in 162 apparances for Juventus since joining the Serie A champions from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in 2015, will re-unite with former team-mate Medhi Benatia, who joined Duhail recently.

Al Duhail were close to signing Mandzukic in the last summer transfer window.

Mandzukic left out by Juventus amid Qatar transfer rumour

However, the deal failed to materialise, which led to Manchester United also making a move for the veteran.

With Mandzukic having a contract with Juventus till 2021, the Serie A club will get €5m for the Croatia international upon completion of the deal.

QSL table toppers Al Duhail, unbeaten this season, have won their last seven matches and will take on Al Ahli away on Monday (December 23).

The match at Al Ahli Stadium kicks off at 7.20pm local time (9.50pm IST).

Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 14:05 [IST]
