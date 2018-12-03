Struggling Southampton sack Hughes despite Man United draw

London, December 3: Mark Hughes has been sacked as Southampton manager despite the 2-2 Premier League draw against his former club Manchester United.
Assistant manager Mark Bowen and assistant coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also left the club with immediate effect.
"We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary's," the club announced on their website and official Twitter handle.
#SaintsFC can today confirm it has parted company with First Team Manager Mark Hughes.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 3, 2018
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/EisJf8c2gb
Assistant coach Kelvin Davis will lead the team for Wednesday's Premier League game against Tottenham at Wembley.
Hughes departs following a winless run in the Premier League that stretches 10 matches and has seen them fall into the relegation zone.
