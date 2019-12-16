Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mark van Bommel sacked by PSV

By Peter Hanson
Mark van Bommel

Eindhoven, December 16: Mark van Bommel has been sacked by PSV, with the club 10 points off the pace in the battle for the Eredivisie title.

The former Netherlands midfielder, who had two spells at the Philips Stadion as a player, was named head coach at PSV in June 2018, replacing Phillip Cocu.

PSV finished second in Van Bommel's maiden campaign in charge but have struggled in the Dutch top flight this term and a 3-1 loss at Feyenoord on Sunday proved the final straw.

"The decline is too large and unworthy of PSV," general manager Toon Gerbrands told the club's official website.

"The competitions are the measuring (sticks), but the process around them is also decisive. We monitor this intensively.

"PSV is a club where we try to help and support each other. That has also been the case in recent months.

"The club's interest has always been paramount. The evaluation ultimately resulted in this painful decision. We have all done everything to turn the tide. Unfortunately, we did not succeed."

Van Bommel had previously worked as an assistant under Bert van Marwijk with Saudi Arabia and Australia.

More MARK VAN BOMMEL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue