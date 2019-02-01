Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Markovic ends Liverpool nightmare with Fulham move

By Opta
Lazar Markovic
After failing to make an impact at Liverpool, Lazar Markovic has left the Reds to join Premier League strugglers Fulham on a free.

London, February 1: Fulham have signed Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic on a free transfer, with the winger moving to Craven Cottage on a deal until the end of the season.

Markovic's move ends a miserable four-and-a-half-year spell at Anfield - he made just 34 appearances for the first team following a big-money switch from Benfica in July 2014.

The 24-year-old has spent loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht in the last three campaigns, while he has not featured at all for Jurgen Klopp's Reds this term.

Markovic will hope to kick-start his career with a move to relegation-threatened Fulham, who had confirmed the arrival of Havard Nordtveit on loan from Hoffenheim earlier on transfer deadline day.

In announcing the signing, Fulham revealed Aleksandar Mitrovic had recommended his fellow Serbia international to the club after the pair previously played together at Partizan Belgrade.

"Lazar Markovic is a gifted young player; we're pleased to welcome him from Liverpool for the remainder of the season," Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said.

"Lazar is known as a great team-mate, he has the support of our manager, and he has the talent to strengthen our attack. Come on Fulham!"

Liverpool also announced the deal on their website via a short statement, wishing Markovic all the best at his new club.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue