Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini wanted by a host of clubs

Bengaluru, April 23: Manchester United contract rebel Marouane Fellaini is reportedly wanted by as many as six clubs this summer.
Reports by the English media claim that the Red Devils' Belgian ace will not be staying at Old Trafford when his deal expires at the end of the season.
And Fellaini will apparently have his pick of six teams as he looks to secure a final payday. The next contract is likely to be the last big one in the Belgian's career and he has plenty of options to choose from.
However, it is not only money that matters to the former Everton star. He wants regular first team football which is the only reason he wants out of Manchester United.
It’s said that Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Monaco, Besiktas, West Ham and Leicester have all touched base with the 30-year-old’s representatives.
Fellaini currently pockets £80,000-a-week at the Theatre of Dreams and is believed to be looking for almost double that at his next club.
He turned down an improved offer from Manchester United in a move that irritated Mourinho who was desperate to keep the midfield dynamo. But there is little chance he will be reacquainted with former boss David Moyes at the London Stadium either.
Fellaini is understood to have his heart set on a move abroad, which also rules Leicester City out of the running. Monaco and Besiktas are both attractive options for any player approaching their final years if football thanks to their financial strength.
But PSG and Juventus represent top-quality football, the chance to win trophies and massive wages, making them the front runners for Fellaini’s coveted signature.
Meanwhile, some reports are also emerging in England that it is none other than Liverpool who are closest to Fellaini's signature on a free transfer.
However, the report is indeed surprising as a direct transfer from Manchester United to Liverpool is very unlikely.
Plus, Liverpool are very much stringent with their wage policy and also do not sign too many players over the age of 26 or 27.
And the biggest point is, Fellaini is not the best fit for Jurgen Klopp's high-intensity pressing game at all.
