Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Martinez fully focused on World Cup quarter-final amid Spain speculation

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez

Kazan, July 6: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is fully focused on facing Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup amid speculation he is a contender to take over Spain.

Martinez led Belgium into the last eight at Russia 2018 despite a wobble in the last 16, his side coming from 2-0 down against Japan thanks to Nacer Chadli's last-gasp winner.

Spain sensationally sacked Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup after the coach confirmed he was leaving after the tournament to take charge at Real Madrid.

Fernando Hierro was appointed as an interim replacement but is not expected to stay on after Spain suffered a surprise last-16 exit against hosts Russia on penalties.

Reports have indicated Martinez is one of the names on the Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) shortlist, but the former Everton manager would not to be drawn on the rumours.

"I understand the question that’s your job and you have to do it," Martinez told reporters ahead of Friday's quarter-final.

"But the only thing matters is the quarter-final of the World Cup.

"If you look for a game you want in a World Cup it's Brazil.

"In terms of excitement, quality, winning mentality, as you can imagine the only thing that matters is Brazil and the quarter-final."

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, Michel and Quique Sanchez Flores - most recently of Espanyol - are among the other names reportedly on the RFEF's shortlist.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue