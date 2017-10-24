Massimo Busacca: Indian referees can officiate in top level FIFA events soon

Bengaluru, October 24: Head of referees for the FIFA Under 17 World Cup Massimo Busacca has stated that there is a big possibility for Indian referees to officiate in big matches in FIFA or other tournaments in the future.
In this world cup, FIFA has sent total 77 officials to officiate games, but, no referee from India was given a job to control a match. However, the FIFA officials held many training centres and invited the Indian referees to experience and learn from the elite referees that how things really work at the top level.
"Referees from India were here one week when we did the preparations. So it was my decision to invite a group of elite referees and instructors. To see how we are working. To how top professional referees wake up in the morning and be ready for a game," Busacca told reporters on Monday.
"My feeling was that they really appreciate and really understood what they have to do. Now it's in their hands. So in the future, they know what they have to do and a top referee has to prepare for a match. I saw a group of referees motivated.
"Still they lack experience of top game but we saw in this country football is increasing and in my opinion in few years also top referees from India will be at top level FIFA competition. I am really sure," he added.
Busacca also explained why the Indian referees were excluded also from referring panel as he suggested that these type of grassroots tournaments is the preparation event for the referees who could earn a chance to officiate in next year's World Cup.
"This group of referees and assistant (referees) is part of a project, Candidates for World Cup Russia 2018.
"Normally in some seminars we invite some referees who have the potential to officiate in the future. But in FIFA competition we prepare referees for the next World Cup. We also take into ranking of confederation. If I take Asia we see there is no candidate.
"They had a good one week workshop here and it's an important invitation. But we have to prepare for World Cup."