Football Mathys Tel Expresses Disappointment Over Champions League Snub From Tottenham Hotspur Mathys Tel shares his disappointment at not being included in Tottenham's Champions League squad. Despite this setback, he remains determined to prove his worth and contribute to the team. Published: Monday, September 8, 2025

Mathys Tel expressed his disappointment at being excluded from Tottenham's Champions League squad. Tel, who joined Spurs permanently from Bayern Munich in June, had been on loan in North London for the latter half of the 2024-25 season. The club faced challenges balancing homegrown players in Thomas Frank's 22-man squad, leading to Tel's omission.

Despite not being selected, Tel remains determined to prove himself. "Quite simply, with respect. He called me, he simply told me his choice, and then you could see the list appear on the networks," he shared while on duty with France's Under-21s. "It's clear that when you're not on a list, it definitely hurts, but I'm someone who stays pretty positive, no matter the situation."

Injuries also affected the squad selection as James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski were left out due to fitness issues. Yves Bissouma and Radu Dragusin were also not included in Frank’s plans for Europe’s top competition. Despite these setbacks, Tel is focused on making an impact this season.

Tel scored three goals and provided one assist during his loan spell with Tottenham. His contributions helped the team secure Europa League success, although he did not play in the final match. The recent signing of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig has sparked speculation about Tel's future at Spurs.

The 20-year-old is committed to staying at Tottenham and fighting for his place in Frank's team. "I am under contract with Tottenham [until 2031], so I am a Tottenham player, and I will do my best to be able to play quite simply," he stated confidently.

Reflecting on his journey, Tel acknowledged areas for improvement: "Knowing what I'm capable of, knowing all the abilities I have, I think I could have done better." He emphasised patience and resilience as key lessons learned during his career.

"In any case, we can all do better," he continued. "But I would say that it's an encouraging setup." Tel believes that life doesn't always give what one deserves but sees these experiences as shaping his character and maturity.

Upcoming Challenges

Tottenham will kick off their Champions League campaign against Villarreal at home on September 16. As they prepare for this challenge, Tel remains focused on proving his worth and contributing effectively to the team's success this season.