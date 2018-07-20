Matteo Darmian's agent confirms talks with Juventus

London, July 20: Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian's longstanding move to Italian giants Juventus could be completed in the coming weeks, according to his agent Tullio Tint.
The former Torino fullback came to Old Trafford in 2015, however, he could never settle his place in the starting 11. The player for the last two seasons has mostly fared his time in the dugout or as a substitute and is now touted to leave the side.
Juventus were strongly linked with the defender as it was believed that the player could be a potential replacement of their departed star, Asamoah and Lichtsteiner. However, the Serie A winners amid these reports signed Valencia star Joao Cancelo and the rumours started to fade out.
Meanwhile, two other Italian sides Inter Milan and Napoli also showed their interest in the player and reportedly made an offer. The Red Devils have been asking a £20million fee for the versatile fullback, however, no sides apparently have shown signs to match the offer.
However, now according to reports, a progress regarding the negation has befallen after Darmian’s representative Tullio Tinti held a talk with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in Milan last Wednesday which said to have lasted two hours.
Following the meeting, when Tinti was asked about the player's move to Juventus he suggested there has been an improvement over the move.
“Progressing very well,” he suggested.
He then commented to Sportitalia reporters: “We’re at an advanced stage with Juventus.”
Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is close to a move to Juventus after three years at Old Trafford. (Source: Football Italia) pic.twitter.com/IYUWBd3FtO— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 19, 2018
Now recent reports, in Italy now have suggested that United have agreed on a move for the player with initial £14million fee with £4million add-ons.
Darmian is likely to become a backup player in Allegri's set-up, however, with left-back Alex Sandro also touted to leave the side. With both Paris Saint-German and Manchester United have also been linked with the versatile Italian defender could also secure his position in the side.
Should Darmian depart from Old Trafford, he will be the second squad player offloaded by Manchester United in a matter of days after Daley Blind returned to Ajax this week.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.