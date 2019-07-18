Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Perin in no doubt over Benfica switch from Juventus

By
Mattia Perrin
Mattia Perin says an "exciting adventure" awaits at Benfica as he edges closer to sealing a move to the Portuguese champions from Juventus.

Turin, July 18: Mattia Perin insists there are no hard feelings over his impending Juventus exit as he closes in on a move to Benfica.

The goalkeeper, 26, is set to join the Portuguese champions subject to a medical – just a year after signing for Juve from Genoa.

Gianluigi Buffon's surprise return to the Italian champions a year on from his move to Paris Saint-Germain mean chances are likely to be limited at the Allianz Stadium for Perin, who was understudy to Wojciech Szczesny last season.

A fee of around €15million has reportedly been agreed between the sides, with promising Benfica full-back Joao Ferreira poised to head in the opposite direction to the Bianconeri, who are set to seal the capture of defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Perin says he is in no doubt over the move and has always hoped to be able to experience playing abroad.

"I'm happy, I'm going to Benfica to play for the champions," he said. "It's an exciting adventure. I want to show my value and put into practice everything I learned even during the last season at Juventus."

He added: "In Turin I found a group of exemplary players both outside and inside the field and I learned so much because they are all champions. For this I thank the company because it taught me a lot."

Perin, who has been sidelined since shoulder surgery in April, also admitted he needs regular first-team football if he is to force his way back into the Italy squad ahead of Euro 2020.

"I'm recovering from the injury and I will return to the field between mid-September and early October," added Perin, who has been capped twice by his country at senior level.

"I want to return to play with the aim of winning a jersey for next year's European Championship."

More MATTIA PERIN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli to tour West Indies
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue