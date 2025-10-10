Football Mauricio Pochettino Calls For Patience As USMNT Prepares For Upcoming World Cup Matches Mauricio Pochettino stresses the importance of patience as the US Men's National Team prepares for the 2026 World Cup. He highlights recent player updates and the team's evolving dynamics. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Mauricio Pochettino has called for patience as the United States gears up for the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Preparations are intensifying for next year's event. The USMNT will play against Ecuador on Friday and then face Australia next Tuesday. They aim to build momentum after a recent 2-0 victory over Japan, following a loss to South Korea.

The USA automatically qualifies for the World Cup as hosts. They will meet Ecuador, who secured their spot by finishing second in CONMEBOL qualifying. Pochettino emphasised the need for time and experience to make necessary changes. "I think we need time," he stated during a press conference. "We need to spend a lot of time because of our knowledge and our capacity through our experience to take decisions to change."

Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson, absent during the Gold Cup and September internationals, are back in the squad. However, both players remain doubtful for Friday's match due to fitness concerns. Pochettino mentioned, "We have some issues with some players like Christian, who didn't train today, and Antonee Robinson." Their availability will be assessed closer to the game.

Pochettino highlighted that despite these challenges, the team is determined to perform well. "The players who are going to play, for sure, they are going to perform," he assured. Alex Zendejas is also dealing with issues and is unlikely to participate in the upcoming match.

Pochettino believes that significant changes require time rather than quick fixes. He remarked that today's situation differs from last year but refrained from labelling it better or worse. "It's not a magic touch where you can just change things," he explained.

The coach stressed that players must step out of their comfort zones to secure their spots at the World Cup. "I promise all the guys feel like they need to fight to be at the World Cup, and that is priceless," he said.

As preparations continue for next year's World Cup, Pochettino remains focused on building a competitive team ready for international challenges.