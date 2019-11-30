Football
Pochettino certain to have success in future, says Trippier

By Matt Dorman
Kieran Trippier and Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino retains the "full respect" of Kieran Trippier, who swapped Tottenham for Atletico Madrid during the close season.

London, Kieran Trippier expects Mauricio Pochettino to bounce back from his Tottenham sacking and prove a success wherever he goes.

The Premier League side dismissed their long-serving manager this month and immediately replaced him with Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino spent just over five seasons in charge and led the club to a maiden Champions League final in June.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have since been linked with the Argentinian and former Spurs defender Trippier is certain his old boss will make the most of his next job.

He told The Athletic: "I've got a lot of mates at Tottenham – players and staff. It wasn't nice to see what they went through, not getting the results they wanted. It wasn't nice to see them getting criticised.

"Now a new manager has come in and hopefully they'll get the results they want and push further up the table, where they deserve to be, but everyone knows how good is as a manager.

"For sure he will be successful wherever he goes in the future.

"Obviously it was the chairman's decision to let the manager go. That's football. It happens. Players go, managers go."

Trippier's endorsement of Pochettino follows an awkward separation between player and manager in July.

The England international left for LaLiga side Atletico Madrid after failing to gain reassurances over his future in north London.

Asked if he had reached out to Pochettino, Trippier replied: "Yes, I sent him a message to tell him how much I appreciate everything he has done for me.

"I couldn't not text him. I'm not that type of person. He gave me the opportunity to play at the highest level.

"I've come on a long journey in my career and he was a big, big part of that, so I thanked him for everything he has done for me."

The right-back added: "He was a big reason why I got called up to the England squad because he was the one who gave me the opportunity to show I could play at the highest level.

"I've got full respect for him and for what he did to help me get to where I am now."

Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
