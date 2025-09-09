Football Mauricio Pochettino Remains Optimistic Ahead Of USA's Friendly Against Japan Mauricio Pochettino stays optimistic despite recent losses as the USA prepares for a friendly against Japan. He emphasises team trust and adherence to their strategy. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino remains upbeat despite facing increasing pressure before the friendly match against Japan on Tuesday. The USA recently suffered a 2-0 defeat to South Korea, with first-half goals from Son Heung-min and Lee Jae-sung. This marked their second consecutive loss following their Gold Cup final defeat to Mexico in July.

Pochettino's team managed to create 2.33 expected goals (xG) and took 17 shots against South Korea, yet they failed to capitalise on these opportunities. Since taking over in September 2024, Pochettino has experienced seven losses in 18 matches, securing nine victories and two draws.

The Argentinian coach remains positive despite the USA's lacklustre performance and his mixed results since taking charge. "Because I think we performed, despite the result, in a very good way," Pochettino stated. "The players tried to do, they did what we wanted."

Pochettino emphasised his belief in the team's process and plan, saying, "I think I am positive because the players trust in the process, because they know that we have a plan." He added that winning is crucial but sticking to their strategy is equally important.

Folarin Balogun, who debuted for the USMNT in 2023, echoed his coach's sentiments by expressing confidence in the team. "[We want] a collective reaction," Balogun said. "After a defeat the next best thing is to analyse it and go and get a win."

Balogun highlighted the honour of representing the USMNT and stressed that every player shares the same mentality: "No matter which boys are here, I'm sure the mentality is the same." He expressed excitement about playing against Japan and anticipated a strong response from his team.

The upcoming match against Japan presents an opportunity for redemption as both Pochettino and Balogun aim to deliver a performance that will uplift fans' spirits.