Mauritania 0 Tunisia 0: Third draw sees Giresse's men through

By Opta
Alain Giresse's Tunisia progressed to the AFCON 2019 last-16 after third draw
Alain Giresse's Tunisia progressed to the AFCON 2019 last-16 after third draw

Suez, July 3: Tunisia sealed qualification for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations despite a lacklustre 0-0 draw against Mauritania.

Alain Giresse's side made it three draws out of three in Group E – enough for second place behind Mali, who overcame Angola 1-0.

Mauritania came into the match having recorded a solitary shot on target in their first two matches but were the better side before the break against a lacklustre Tunisia at Suez Stadium.

Ghana are up next for the Eagles of Carthage, having swatted aside Guinea-Bissau to top Group F earlier on Tuesday (July 2).

Mouez Hassen was at fault for Mali's opener in Tunisia's 1-1 draw last time out and he unconvincingly pushed Ismael Diakite's early attempt behind.

Mauritania lost captain Abdoul Ba to injury in the 17th minute but they remained in the ascendancy – Moctar Sidi El Hacen heading wastefully wide from close range.

Hassen denied Bessam and saw Diakite power over either side of Youssef Msakni forcing a save from Brahim Souleymane on a rare Tunisia attack.

The introduction of Taha Khenissi in place of Bassem Srarfi at the break heralded an improvement from Giresse's men.

Msakni exchanged passes with Wahbi Khazri but shot too close to Souleymane, who gathered the Tunisia captain's header as a forgettable encounter approached its conclusion.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
