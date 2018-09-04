Maurizio Sarri explains why he's very lucky to be Chelsea manager

London, Sep 4: Maurizio Sarri has had a hundred percent win record since arriving in England and the former Napoli boss now has thanked his players for giving him the proper attacking riches.
The Italian specifically mentioned Pedro's name following the former Barcelona man's heroics against Bournemouth which helped his team Chelsea win 2-0, which was their fourth win on a trot.
Having netted in games against Huddersfield Town as well as Arsenal, the 29-year-old Spaniard was somewhat of a surprise absentee for the clash against the Cherries at Stamford Bridge. Brazil's Willian took his place in the game but after no goals scored till 60 minutes, Sarri decided to bring Pedro off the bench who opened the scoring by swapping passes with fellow substitute Olivier Giroud before finding the bottom corner with a crisp finish.
Hazard made it 2-0 soon after to make the victory comfortable and now Sarri is thanking all his players and suggested that he is lucky to be associated with so many options with the likes of Hazard, Willian, Pedro, etc.
"Pedro has played the first three games, I started him, but on Saturday I thought it was better to play at the beginning with Willian," the Italian told the club's official website.
"But at the end, I think I am lucky because if a coach can choose either Pedro or Willian, he is a lucky coach.
"Pedro is a great player and it is normal for him to score but I am really very lucky because Hazard, Pedro, Moses, and Willian are in the same position, that’s very lucky and I don’t want to forget Hudson-Odoi."
Sarri, however, also pointed out that his side still needs to work harder on their positioning as the Blues at times look vulnerable against the counter-attack.
“I think we need to be careful with the positioning of the players behind the line of the ball when we are in the offensive phase,” he said. “Sometimes on Saturday we had the right full-back at the cross and another one in the box, so it is a little bit dangerous.
“David Luiz and Rudiger were in the right position when the opposition attacked the spaces , not always the full-backs, not always the midfielders, centre-left and centre-right.
“We can improve on this. If we are able to improve the positioning behind the line of the ball, we can have in this kind of match more continuity, without counter-attacks of the opponent.
“Maybe with more continuity, we could score earlier.”
Chelsea currently share the same points with leaders Liverpool but sit second in the league table due to goal difference. The Blues next will welcome newly-promoted Cardiff City to Stamford Bridge after the international break as they look to make it five out of five wins in the top flight of English football.