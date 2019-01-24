Maurizio Sarri likely to axe Cesar Azpilicueta for new signing Elseid Hysaj

Bengaluru, Jan 24: Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta's position at the club could be at risk according to reports. After the signing of the forward Gonzalo Higuain, manager Maurizio Sarri has now hinted the board to bring Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj.
Sarri criticised his players following the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on the weekend and he, reportedly, wants to shake up the squad. The Italian manager is not happy with Azpilicueta's overall output in the game thus want to bring his former player Hysaj with whom he worked closely at Napoli and Empoli.
Sarri reportedly wants to surround himself with players he knows he can trust and is turning to some of his old colleagues to help him out with the transfer window. Already after bringing Jorginho in the Summer, he signed Higuain and is keen to add Hysaj as well whom he sees as the perfect choice in the right-back.
However, the transfer rumours might make Chelsea fans uneasy as Hysaj's arrival indicates the beginning of the end to Azpilicueta's career under Sarri at Stamford Bridge. Azpilicueta has been one of the finest defenders in the last four or five years in the league but has struggled to perform at right-back in the 'Sarri-ball’ system.
On the other hand, Hysaj blossomed into one of Europe’s finest full-backs during his time under Sarri at Napoli and bringing him at London could signify the fact that the Italian is trying to replace the 30-year-old.
Chelsea have reportedly already reached Napoli with a loan deal for 24-year-old Hysaj, but Napoli apparently rejecting the idea have told that they only prefer to sell him outright.
The 24-year-old Albani international Hysaj is out of favour with current Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, who prefers to use Nikola Maksimovic and Kevin Malcuit at right-back and Napoli now look to sell the defender for around £45million to cash in on him.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are also on the verge of offloading two other options as right-backs, Davide Zappacosta and Victor Moses who look all set to leave Stamford Bridge after being told they are surplus to requirements. Zappacosta is wanted by Lazio, while Moses has been linked with Fenerbahce.
This would leave the Blues with one option at the right-back and with the season still a long way to go, Chelsea might eventually break the bank again for Hysaj providing Sarri with his preferable choice.