Mohun Bagan star Norde out for two weeks

Kolkata, December 22: Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan's injury woes deepened as captain Sony Norde has been ruled out for two weeks because of a knee injury.
The star striker got injured during their recent I League game against Neroca FC which ended in a goalless draw but things got worse for the Mariners as in the dying minutes of the match, Norde felt the pain in his knee and went out of the field.
The 28-year-old earlier missed two matches during the campaign. He was out injured during the match against Churchill Brothers which they won 5-0 and later also missed the following tie against Shillong Lajong which the Mariners drew 1-1.
Norde however took a gamble to play against Neroca despite the the injury and it boomeranged.
According to team doctor the injury is not that much serious as his knee just got swollen and the tissues are still fine. But it will take at least two weeks to heal the damage and he will miss the upcoming matches against Indian Arrows (December 29) and Chennai City FC (January 2) .
Another key player -- Ansumana Kromah -- also reportedly played through the injury in the game after sitting out in the previous one. But it only aggravated the injury.
However, it is believed that Kromah will be ready for the next game.
After starting the season with a bang, beating arch-rivals East Bengal in the derby and putting five past Churchill, Bagan are currently struggling to maintain their form and sit third in the table, four points off leaders Minerva Punjab.