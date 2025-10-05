Football Mbappe's Ankle Injury Raises Concerns About His Participation With France In World Cup Qualifiers Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle injury during Real Madrid's match against Villarreal. His fitness will be assessed by France's medical team ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Kylian Mbappe sustained an ankle injury during Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Villarreal in LaLiga, as disclosed by Xabi Alonso. This injury requires evaluation by France's medical team during the international break. Despite this setback, Mbappe managed to score his ninth league goal of the season, helping Madrid reclaim the top spot in LaLiga before Barcelona's match against Sevilla.

Vinicius Junior was instrumental in the game, scoring twice and causing a red card for Villarreal's Santiago Mourino. Mbappe added a late goal after a one-two with Brahim Diaz. This brings his total to 14 goals in 10 matches across all competitions since the Club World Cup ended, marking his best start to a season with either Paris Saint-Germain or Madrid.

Mbappe is scheduled to join France for World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland soon. He needs just five more goals to match Olivier Giroud's record of 57 goals for Les Bleus. However, his participation might be limited due to his recent substitution for Rodrygo with seven minutes left in the match. Additionally, Franco Mastantuono, an 18-year-old winger, also suffered a hamstring issue.

"Kylian had some discomfort in his ankle and Franco has an overload in his hamstring," Alonso stated. "We will see, we will keep monitoring them." When asked about Mbappe's potential involvement during the international break, Alonso commented: "We can't say if he will go with France or not. They will have to evaluate him in their national camp."

During the match, Mbappe handed Vinicius a penalty opportunity at the 69th minute after Rafa Marin fouled him near the byline. Although Mbappe had taken Madrid’s previous four penalties in LaLiga, Alonso clarified that he remains the primary penalty taker but allowed players to decide among themselves this time.

Vinicius Junior's Impact on Real Madrid

Alonso praised Vinicius Junior for his performance: "He had a very good game, but against Levante he also played very well." With five goals already this season in LaLiga, Vinicius is proving vital due to his ability to disrupt defenses and create opportunities for Real Madrid.

The situation surrounding Mbappe’s injury remains uncertain as France’s medical team assesses him further. His potential absence could impact both Real Madrid and France’s upcoming fixtures significantly. Meanwhile, Vinicius continues to shine as an essential player for Madrid under Alonso’s guidance.