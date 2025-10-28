Football Mbeumo Proves His Worth At Manchester United, According To Wayne Rooney Wayne Rooney now believes Bryan Mbeumo belongs at Manchester United after initial doubts. Following impressive performances and goals this season, Rooney labels him the club's best signing. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

Wayne Rooney has changed his mind about Bryan Mbeumo, now believing he fits well at Manchester United. Initially sceptical, Rooney now praises Mbeumo, who joined from Brentford for £70 million in the summer. This transfer was part of a broader overhaul of United's attacking lineup, which also included Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.Mbeumo has made a strong start with United, scoring four goals and providing one assist in nine Premier League matches. His performance against Brighton was notable, where he scored twice in a 4-2 victory. Additionally, he scored in a significant win over Liverpool and participated in an EFL Cup match against Grimsby Town, where he both scored and missed a penalty.Rooney initially had doubts about Mbeumo but now sees him as United's top signing this season. "He has had some really good chances in games as well—he just hasn't always taken them. But I think his energy, his work rate, his desire... that's what you need to be a Man Utd player," Rooney stated on The Wayne Rooney Show.

Rooney admitted his initial uncertainty but acknowledged Mbeumo's consistent performances. "I did say I was a little bit unsure, but I think what he's shown is that he belongs there," Rooney remarked. He highlighted Mbeumo's ability to get into scoring positions regularly as key to his success.Mbeumo's previous season with Brentford saw him net 20 goals, showcasing his scoring prowess. Rooney noted the importance of forwards enjoying their goal-scoring streaks: "When you're a forward, you enjoy scoring goals, and that feeling keeps going." He added that such confidence can lead players to score consecutively before experiencing dry spells.Rooney believes Mbeumo's current high confidence level is crucial for maintaining his form. He expressed hope that this continues because Mbeumo has undoubtedly been the standout signing for Manchester United this season.