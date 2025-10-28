Mbeumo Proves His Worth At Manchester United, According To Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has changed his mind about Bryan Mbeumo, now believing he fits well at Manchester United. Initially sceptical, Rooney now praises Mbeumo, who joined from Brentford for £70 million in the summer. This transfer was part of a broader overhaul of United's attacking lineup, which also included Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.Mbeumo has made a strong start with United, scoring four goals and providing one assist in nine Premier League matches. His performance against Brighton was notable, where he scored twice in a 4-2 victory. Additionally, he scored in a significant win over Liverpool and participated in an EFL Cup match against Grimsby Town, where he both scored and missed a penalty.Rooney initially had doubts about Mbeumo but now sees him as United's top signing this season. "He has had some really good chances in games as well—he just hasn't always taken them. But I think his energy, his work rate, his desire... that's what you need to be a Man Utd player," Rooney stated on The Wayne Rooney Show.