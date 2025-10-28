Shreyas Iyer’s Splenic Tear Explained: How Serious It Is and How Long Recovery Might Take

Lionel Messi Determined To Defend World Cup Title In 2026 If He Is Fully Fit Lionel Messi is focused on helping Argentina defend their World Cup title in 2026, but his participation hinges on achieving full fitness. He recently signed a contract with Inter Miami until 2028. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Lionel Messi is focused on helping Argentina defend their World Cup title next year, contingent on his fitness. He recently extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, quelling retirement rumours. This extension means he will be in the middle of another MLS season when the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico kicks off on June 11.

Messi's remarkable performance in Qatar 2022 saw him net seven goals and provide three assists, securing international football's top prize. He joined an elite group of players who contributed to at least half of their team's goals during a victorious World Cup campaign. This list includes legends like Pele in 1970 and Maradona in 1986.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will turn 39 during the 2026 tournament but aims to participate if fit. "Well, the truth is that yes, it's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup," Messi told NBC News. "I would like to be there, to feel well and to be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there."

Messi holds records for total goal involvements and games played at World Cups, with 21 contributions in 26 matches. He is just three goals short of Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16 goals at the finals. His desire to play remains strong as he assesses his readiness during Inter Miami's preseason next year.

Reflecting on his decision to renew with Miami, Messi stated: "I've always said that I'll base my decision on how I feel day-to-day and how I feel physically and mentally." He expressed contentment with life in Miami, noting that both he and his family are happy there.

Currently engaged in the MLS Cup Playoffs with Miami, Messi helped secure a victory against Nashville SC in their first-round series opener with a scoreline of 3-1. His commitment to club and country remains unwavering as he balances both responsibilities.

"I'm really eager because it's the World Cup," Messi added. "We're coming off winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it's always a dream to play with the national team."

Messi's passion for representing Argentina continues as he hopes for another opportunity on football's grandest stage. His future participation will depend on maintaining peak condition as he navigates his career with Inter Miami.