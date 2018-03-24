Football

Messi has had hamstring injury for 'some time'

Posted By: Nicholas McGee
London, March 24: Lionel Messi revealed he has been suffering with a hamstring problem for "some time" as he missed Argentina's 2-0 victory over Italy on Friday.

Messi was reduced to the role of spectator at the Etihad Stadium, where goals from Ever Banega and Manuel Lanzini ensured the win for Jorge Sampaoli's men.

The Barcelona superstar has been in typically free-scoring form for the Blaugrana, finding the net eight times in his last six games, with his tally for the season up to 35.

And that run looks even more impressive following Messi's admission of his injury problems, though he is hopeful of being fit to face Spain on Tuesday.

"I have been suffering from this hamstring injury for some time," Messi told TyC Sports before the game.

"I always want to play, but the road to the World Cup is still long. We decided to wait for this game to rest but I'm optimistic about playing against Spain."

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Saturday, March 24, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
