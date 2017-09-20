Messi is extraordinary: Valverde

Barcelona, September 20: Ernesto Valverde was at a loss for words after another astonishing Lionel Messi performance helped Barcelona beat Eibar 6-1.
Four of Barca's goals in the win at Camp Nou came from the boots of Messi, with Paulinho and Denis Suarez also on target, reports ESPN.
"I don't know what to say about Messi," Valverde said in his post-game news conference.
"He is one of the most intelligent players I've seen on a football pitch. He's extraordinasry. We played in a different way, without Luis , but Messi is the same wherever you put him.
"From a play where it looks like nothing's going to happen, he can create something good for us... and bad for the opposition.
"That he scores four goals isn't news anymore. He's done this time and again, on many nights and in many games. He repeats it, he repeats it and he repeats it. He loves football, he enjoys it and he never tires of winning."
While it was the Messi show once again, there was also a role for summer signing for Paulinho.
" adds something different, something we didn't have in the squad with the other players," Valverde said.
"He makes those runs into the area, he's from set plays. At the beginning, he was a little lost, but he's been getting up to speed. Other players have more positional play; he's strength, breaking the lines, set plays. The goal have helped him settle."