Messi is not Maradona, he does not win a World Cup alone - Crespo

Lionel Messi (left) missed a penalty to give Argentina the lead against Iceland
Moscow, June 17: Former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo has jumped to the defence of Lionel Messi, saying he needs help from his team-mates to win the World Cup in Russia.

The Barcelona superstar endured a difficult opening game at the tournament on Saturday (June 16), missing a penalty in his side's surprising 1-1 draw with Group D rivals Iceland.

Messi had 11 shots without scoring - setting a new Argentina record for the World Cup - and was dejected at the final whistle.

Crespo - who won 64 caps for Argentina - has criticised Messi's colleagues and believes they need to provide the 30-year-old with more support.

"Let's start with a fact: Messi deserves a five ," Crespo told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Of course, we expect more from him, but Messi is not Maradona, alone he does not win a World Cup.

"This must be understood first by all Argentinians, and then by his team-mates.

"He is a phenomenon if he is put in the right conditions, like in Barcelona. Otherwise he is struggling.

"But tell me: who helped him against Iceland? Di Maria did not get past his opponent once, the midfielders did not support him."

Messi will be looking to bounce back when Argentina take on Croatia - who defeated Nigeria 2-0 on Saturday - at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Thursday (June 21).

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
