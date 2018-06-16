FIFA World Cup 2018 Updates: Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Moscow, June 16: Argentina and Lionel Messi kick off their World Cup campaign against tournament debutants, Iceland in Group D opener on Saturday (June 16) in Spartak Moscow stadium.
Its half time and the game is even after Aguero gave the lead to Argentina, who had all the possession, but it will be Iceland who head into the break the happier side with a quick response to level things via a Finnbogason effort.
Messi has seen lot of the ball, but Iceland's physical play is making him feel subdued. However, Iceland deserve to be level against one of the favourites for the tournament.
22 Min Iceland are level, Alfred Finnbogason right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
1 - Alfred Finnbogason has scored Iceland's first goal in a World Cup finals tournament, just four minutes & 15 seconds after Argentina opened the scoring. Thunderclap.#ARGISL #ISL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gXbYZ8FPWT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2018
18 Min Sergio Aguero scores for Argentina with a left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Fifteen minutes into the first-half and Iceland have been physical against Messi and co. The Euro giant-killers look to hit the South Americans with Messi seeing most of the ball.
Here is the starting XI:
Argentina: Caballero; Salvio, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico; Biglia, Mascherano, Meza; Messi, Di Maria, Aguero
Iceland: Halldorsson; Magnusson, Sigurdsson, Arnason, Saevarsson; Bjarnason, Hallfredsson, Gunnarsson, Gudmundsson; Finnbogason, Sigurdsson
The matches keep on coming!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018
Next up: #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/gbtQB307a6
Many believe Messi needs to win the World Cup to rubber stamp his status as the best player in the history of the game. He came agonisingly close in the 2014 World Cup, where he won player of the tournament but was unable to prevent Argentina from losing 1-0 to Germany in extra time in the final.
After what Messi's rival Cristiano Ronaldo produced in the 3-3 draw with Spain on Friday (June 15) all eyes will be on the Barcelona superstar to deliver.
Messi is not the only worldwide sensation set to be on show in Saturday's clash at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Iceland having captured the hearts and minds of football fans around the globe during their improbable run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.
Iceland's remarkable major tournament debut popularised the 'Viking clap' and coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, now in sole charge having overseen their European Championship run alongside Lars Largerback, is confident they can repeat those heroics on the world stage.
Slovakia were the last debutants to qualify and reach the knockout stages in 2010, and Hallgrimsson sees a path to Iceland doing the same despite being drawn in a group that also contains a talented Croatia side and Nigeria.
Meanwhile. we got some early team news from Jorge Sampaoli, Marcos Rojo and Max Meza are the only doubts for the match. While, he also very unusually named the starting XI in the press conference.
According to the former Chilean coach, this is how Argentina will start; Caballero in goal, Salvio, Otamendi, Rojo and Tagliafico in defence, while Mascherano, Biglia, Meza, Messi and Di María will occupy the midfield with Aguero playing up top.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends