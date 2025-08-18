Football Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition Angel Di Maria emphasises that Lionel Messi should play in the 2026 World Cup despite injury concerns. His presence is deemed vital for Argentina's success. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Angel Di Maria believes Lionel Messi should participate in the 2026 World Cup, regardless of his condition. Despite injury issues affecting Messi's recent involvement with Argentina, Di Maria insists that Messi's presence is crucial for the national team. Messi has been non-committal about joining Argentina's World Cup title defence, but Di Maria emphasises that Messi's influence is irreplaceable.

Messi played a pivotal role in Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He also led Argentina to Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024. If he decides to play in the upcoming tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, he will be 39 years old. Di Maria retired from international football after the 2024 Copa America but remains adamant about Messi's importance.

Di Maria expressed his views to La Nacion, as reported by Goal: "Yes, yes. No matter what shape he's in, no matter what happens, Leo has to play in the World Cup, no matter what." He compared Messi's impact to that of Diego Maradona, highlighting their unique abilities and contributions to football. "They're from another planet; they're not from here," he added.

Messi continues to captivate fans worldwide with his performances. In Major League Soccer (MLS), he has scored 19 goals in as many appearances this season. His goal-scoring prowess is evident as he has surpassed expectations by netting more than his expected goals (xG) tally suggests.

Messi recently scored against LA Galaxy, bringing his career total to 875 goals. This achievement makes him the youngest player to reach such a milestone. Out of these goals, 112 have been scored while representing Argentina over his two-decade-long international career.

Di Maria shared his enthusiasm for watching Messi play: "Leo is an alien. He's a phenomenon—let's not waste the chance to keep watching him." He admitted that he now follows Inter Miami games just to see Messi in action, even though he never watched MLS before.

The anticipation surrounding Messi's potential participation in the next World Cup continues to grow among fans and fellow players alike. His ability to inspire and excite audiences remains unmatched, making him an invaluable asset to any team he represents.