Japan 0-2 Mexico: Jimenez and Lozano seal friendly win

Graz (Austria), November 18: Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano struck in the second half as Mexico extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches with a 2-0 friendly win over Japan in foggy Graz on Tuesday.
Japan had the better of the first half at Merkur Arena, but Guillermo Ochoa made a brilliant fingertip save to keep out Genki Haraguchi's drive before denying Musashi Suzuki the opening goal.
Busy captain Ochoa was called into action again to thwart Junya Ito and Daichi Kamada came close with a header as the Samurai Blue remained on the front foot.
Mexico played with much more urgency after the interval, Jimenez forcing a fine reflex save from Japan goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt.
The clinical Wolves striker was not to be denied a fifth goal in his past six international games after 63 minutes, though, poking home from inside the penalty area as Japan were unable to contain Mexico's passing and movement.
Mexico were playing with a swagger after a lacklustre first-half display and Lozano added a second five minutes after Jimenez's opener, racing through and tucking the ball beyond Schmidt in composed fashion.