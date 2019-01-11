Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Batshuayi to leave Valencia early amid Everton rumours

By Opta
Michy Batshuayi has scored a single goal in 15 top-flight appearances for Valencia
Michy Batshuayi has scored a single goal in 15 top-flight appearances for Valencia

London, January 11: Michy Batshuayi's loan from Chelsea to Valencia is to be terminated early, the La Liga club's sporting director Mateu Alemany has confirmed.

Belgium striker Batshuayi has scored a single goal in 15 top-flight appearances for Valencia, who are 12th in the table having qualified for the Champions League last term.

Batshuayi thrived on loan at Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season, scoring seven goals in nine Bundesliga appearances before his time at the club was ended by an ankle injury.

But he has struggled to make an impact at Valencia and Alemany said an official announcement regarding his departure from the club could be imminent.

"We are negotiating with several clubs an exit for Batshuayi," he told a news conference on Thursday (January 10).

"The player knows and we hope to reach a solution soon for the good of all parties.

"We are expecting an exit in the next few hours - or days."

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Batshuayi, with an £18million move mooted for the 25-year-old.

Batshuayi's Chelsea career appears over with Maurizio Sarri apparently unconvinced by his abilities, although the striker scored the goal that clinched the 2016-17 title for the Blues.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue