Football Middlesbrough Secures Narrow Victory Against Sheffield Wednesday To Maintain Pressure On Coventry City Middlesbrough's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday keeps them just a point behind Championship leaders Coventry City. Morgan Whittaker's early goal proved decisive as Boro dominated the match despite strong efforts from the Owls' goalkeeper Joe Lumley. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 3:46 [IST]

Middlesbrough edged closer to Championship leaders Coventry City by securing a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Frank Lampard's squad, who recently extended their unbeaten league run to 11 matches with a win against Portsmouth, managed to keep pace with the Sky Blues. The decisive goal came early, as Morgan Whittaker converted Delano Burgzorg's cross past emergency loanee goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Lumley, who joined Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week, was heavily involved throughout the match. He made crucial saves to deny Tommy Conway and Burgzorg before halftime, keeping the deficit at one. Despite Middlesbrough's continuous pressure, they couldn't extend their lead. Conway was unlucky not to receive a penalty after a challenge from Lumley.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Nathan Broadhead's goal secured Wrexham's first home win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Oxford United. Despite Callum Doyle receiving a red card for a tackle on Siriki Dembele, Wrexham held on for the win. Jamie Cumming, Oxford's goalkeeper, made an impressive save in the final minute to deny Sam Smith and maintain the narrow scoreline.

In another match, Javi Gracia returned to Vicarage Road triumphantly as Watford came from behind to defeat West Bromwich Albion 2-1. Isaac Price opened the scoring for West Bromwich with a stunning goal in the 34th minute. However, Imran Louza quickly equalised with an impressive strike before Rocco Vata capitalised on a defensive error to score the winner.

Middlesbrough demonstrated their dominance by attempting 19 shots during the game, marking their highest tally in a single Championship match this season. They ended their three-game winless streak at Hillsborough with this victory. Their expected goals (xG) total of 1.61 highlighted their attacking prowess while limiting Sheffield Wednesday to just three shots on target for an xG of 0.66.

Queens Park Rangers continued their strong away form with Rumarn Burrell scoring early to secure a 1-0 win over Swansea City. Malick Yalcouye received a red card for violent conduct before halftime, leaving Swansea with ten men. QPR now boasts ten points from four away league games.

Sheffield Wednesday struggled offensively and suffered their third consecutive league defeat amid protests against owner Dejphon Chansiri. Henrik Pedersen's team remains at the bottom of the standings without finding any spark in attack during this match.

The result propelled Wrexham up to 15th place in the standings while Oxford United stayed in 20th position. Middlesbrough’s performance ensured they remain competitive near the top of the table as they continue their pursuit of Coventry City.