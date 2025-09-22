Milan And Allegri Set Sights On Coppa Italia Success After Last Season's Near Miss

Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Award Ceremony in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Massimiliano Allegri has set his sights on the Coppa Italia as a primary goal for the 2025-26 season. Ahead of their second-round match against Lecce, Allegri's return to Milan has been promising. His team is currently third in Serie A, having secured nine points from four games. One of these victories was a 2-0 win over Lecce, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic scoring.

Milan's recent history in the Coppa Italia includes a narrow 1-0 loss to Bologna in last season's final. This marked their tenth time finishing as runners-up, more than any other club. Allegri is determined to end Milan's long wait for the title, which they last won in 2003. "For us, the Coppa Italia is the target of the season," Allegri stated.

Allegri emphasised the importance of advancing past Lecce to reach the round of 16. He noted that they must avoid relying on penalties, where outcomes are unpredictable. "Tomorrow we have a game to win," he said. "It's important for us because we have to go forward."

Christopher Nkunku, a summer signing from Chelsea for £36.2 million (€42 million), is expected to make his first start for Milan against Lecce. Nkunku has appeared twice as a substitute but has yet to make a significant impact. Allegri mentioned that Nkunku and other fringe players would have opportunities to prove themselves.

Nkunku played 28 minutes in Milan's recent 3-0 victory over Udinese but had limited involvement with only ten touches and one shot. Allegri expressed optimism about Nkunku's progress: "Nkunku is doing better. He could even start." The coach sees this match as a chance for less frequent players to shine.

Rafael Leao will not be available for the upcoming match at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza due to an injury sustained during their first-round win over Bari. Allegri confirmed Leao's absence: "Tomorrow absolutely not." They will assess his condition later in the week before deciding on his availability for Napoli.

Allegri also shared his experience watching matches from the stands due to suspensions or injuries: "You experience it differently, watching from the stands; it's not the same." He hopes this will be his last time away from the touchline as he can't afford another absence.

Milan aims to build on their strong start under Allegri by progressing further in both Serie A and Coppa Italia competitions this season. The team's focus remains sharp as they prepare for upcoming challenges while integrating new talents like Nkunku into their lineup effectively.