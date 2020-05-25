Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Milan lack stability to become a European power, admits Biglia

By Daniel Lewis

Milan, May 25: Milan will not regain their status as a European force until they become more stable off the field, according to midfielder Lucas Biglia.

The 18-time Serie A champions have not finished any higher than fifth since the 2012-13 season and are seventh in the table this term with 12 games to play.

Milan are onto their fourth head coach since Biglia joined in July 2017 and there has been speculation they will part company with current boss Stefano Pioli at the end of the season.

The fallen Italian giants have also changed ownership twice in recent years and Biglia admits a lack of organisation is holding his side back.

"Not much has been won in recent years," he told FM 94.7. "The club ownership has changed twice since I arrived.

"When there is stability, Milan will become Milan again, it will be a European power again but It takes time."

Biglia has made 63 appearances for Milan since joining from Lazio three years ago, just seven of those coming this season.

The 34-year-old is due to be out of contract at the end of next month and has not ruled out a return to his homeland, where he previously spent time with Argentinos Juniors and Independiente.

"I am evaluating my future - the contract expires in June and I do not exclude returning to Argentina," he said.

"Then, after my career is over, I would like to dedicate time to the family, who needs it, but also to start a coaching course in Europe."

More LUCAS BIGLIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: KOE 2 - 2 F95
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: lucas biglia milan serie a football
Story first published: Monday, May 25, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue