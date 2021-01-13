Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Milan 0-0 Torino (aet, 5-4 pens): Rossoneri scrape through to Coppa Italia quarters

By Daniel Lewis
AC Milan
Serie A leaders AC Milan could not find a way past Torino inside 120 minutes but prevailed on penalties in the Coppa Italia last-16 tie.

Milan, January 13: AC Milan booked a place in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia with a penalty shoot-out victory over Torino at San Siro following a goalless draw after extra time.

The Serie A leaders eased to a 2-0 win when the sides met in the league on Saturday but found it a lot tougher to break down their opponents - 28 points worse off in the league - in Tuesday's cup tie.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic squandered the best early opening on his first start since November 22 and Milan then dominated the second half, twice hitting the post and having a penalty shout turned down.

Neither side could find a way through in the additional 30 minutes, but it was the hosts who prevailed on spot-kicks to set up a tie with Fiorentina or Inter - Hakan Calhanoglu scoring the decisive penalty after Ciprian Tatarusanu had denied Tomas Rincon.

More AC MILAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATM 2 - 0 SFC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 13, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More