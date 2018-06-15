Football

Salah not in starting XI for Egypt's World Cup opener

Posted By:
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah is not playing against Uruguay

Yekaterinburg, June 15: Mohamed Salah has not been named in Egypt's starting XI as they begin their World Cup campaign against Uruguay.

Liverpool star Salah, who celebrates his 26th birthday on Friday, suffered a shoulder injury in his side's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, seemingly putting his participation in the finals in doubt.

And despite reports - supported by coach Hector Cuper - that the former Roma man had made a swift recovery and would start, he has not made the XI in Yekaterinburg.

Salah netted the decisive goals to fire Egypt to a first World Cup since 1990, as well scoring 44 times for Liverpool this season in all competitions.

There is no room in the Egypt line-up for 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary either, as he looks to become the oldest player in finals history at Russia 2018.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Read in Telugu: సలాహ్‌ లేకుండానే ఉరుగ్వేతో పోరుకు సిద్ధమైన ఈజిప్ట్

