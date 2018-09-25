Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Salah beats Bale and Ronaldo to Puskas Award

By
Liverpools Mohamed Salah (right) won the award for goal against Everton
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (right) won the award for goal against Everton

London, September 25: Mohamed Salah has won the 2018 Puskas Award for a superb solo effort for Liverpool in a Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Egypt international triumphed over nominees including Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale for his sensational overhead kick in the final of the Champions League.

Bale's former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona star Lionel Messi were also on the shortlist but were pipped to the prize by Salah, who struck in a Premier League draw against Liverpool's rivals.

Nominees for the award included World Cup goals scored by Russia's Denis Cheryshev, France's Benjamin Pavard and Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma.

Last year's Puskas award was won by Olivier Giroud, who hit a stunning scorpion kick to round off a superb team move for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

James Rodriguez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar are among the other star names from the sport to have been awarded the Puskas prize in their careers.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 0:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue