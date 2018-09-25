Football

Milner pokes fun at Salah's Puskas Award win

By
Salah and Milner
Salah and Milner

London, September 25: James Milner poked fun at Mohamed Salah's triumph at the FIFA Best awards, with the Liverpool forward's sensational strike against Everton having won the prize for best goal.

Salah's curling effort from December 2017 beat competition from Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick against Juventus, and Gareth Bale's acrobatic stunner against Liverpool in the Champions League final to win the Puskas Award at Monday's ceremony in London.

The Egypt forward netted a remarkable 44 goals across all competitions in 2017-18, and Liverpool team-mate Milner was quick to point out that the strike in the Merseyside derby was perhaps not Salah's finest of the campaign.

"Congrats Mohamed Salah on your seventh best goal from last season winning goal of the year #baller #topbin #oneofmanyworldies," Milner tweeted.

While scooping one gong, Salah missed out on the Best Player award, which went to Real Madrid's Luka Modric, while the Egyptian was not included in the FIFPro World XI.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 2:50 [IST]
