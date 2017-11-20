Mohun Bagan players and officials charged for misconduct

Bengaluru, November 20: Mohun Bagan players Shilton Paul and Kinshuk Debnath suffer blow in their appeal against the charges of the referee as the pair received fines for manhandling, whereas Bagan senior official Debasish Dutta also suffered the same fate but has been suspended for next three matches by IFA.
The duo engaged in a heated argument in their last derby match against East Bengal in the Calcutta Football League fixture in September. Both the players showed indecent against the referee's call during the match where the official Ranjit Bakshi awarded a penalty to East Bengal.
TV footage later clearly showed both of them pushing and shoving the referee, whereas senior official Dutta also joined them. After the game, the match officials submitted their report to IFA and reportedly mentioned the incident.
Now Indian Football Association (IFA) on these allegations from referee melted under pressure and finally declared their verdict to punish all of them. However, in such offence where long suspensions are given mostly, Shilton Paul was only fined Rs 2 lakh and Kinshuk Debnath Rs 1 lakh.
The Mohun Bagan official however suffered a long suspension as Debasish Dutta has been suspended for three games and now will not be on the bench against East Bengal in December.
Mohun Bagan will play the opener in an away game against Minerva Punjab FC on November 25 whereas the much-awaited derby between the two Kolkata rivals is scheduled for December 3 at Kolkata, YBK stadium.