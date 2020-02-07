Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Monaco's Gelson Martins suspended indefinitely for pushing referee

By Sacha Pisani
Gelson Martins

Paris, February 7: Monaco winger Gelson Martins has been suspended indefinitely for pushing a referee, pending a Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) investigation.

Martins is facing a lengthy ban after pushing referee Mikael Lesage twice during Monaco's 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat at Nimes on February 1.

Having initially shoved Lesage following Tiemoue Bakayoko's 32nd-minute red card, Portugal international Martins was then sent off before pushing the referee again.

Martins, who joined Monaco permanently from LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid in 2019, risks receiving a suspension of up to six months.

Monaco team-mate Bakayoko received a two-match ban after his sending off last week.

Martins has scored four goals and assisted another for Monaco, who are 10th in Ligue 1 this season.

More MONACO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: monaco ligue 1 football
Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue