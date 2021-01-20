Monaco linked with Real Madrid left-back Marcelo: Should Zidane let him leave?

Bengaluru, Jan 20: Real Madrid veteran left-back Marcelo appears to be not in the plans of manager Zinedine Zidane anymore and for this reason, the Brazilian could say goodbye to the team after the current campaign as per recent reports.
The 32-year-old is reportedly attracting interests from Monaco who are prepared to offer him a three-year contract.
Marcelo's struggles this season
Marcelo has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu with Ferland Mendy now Zinedine Zidane's first-choice left-back option. He was in and out of the team during the 2019-2020 campaign with injuries limiting his game time but he seems to have lost the trust of the French manager completely this term.
This season, he has only featured in seven of the 24 games for Madrid. Plus the results for Los Blancos with him in the side have been pretty poor with him registering just two wins, one draw and four defeats. The club has only managed to keep one clean sheet in the games he has started.
Contract Situation
Marcelo still has a contract with Madrid till 2022 which sees him netting around £8million per year. But with Madrid willing to let him leave, there is a confidence that he could be granted a free transfer if he can find himself a new club. Monaco, however, are unlikely to offer him the same terms as of Madrid. As per reports, Monaco's offer is worth £5.34m-a-year which would put him on par with the club's highest earner, Wissam Ben Yedder. It means the Brazilian has to accept a significant wage cut, although he would be handed a long deal of Three years, which could be tempting. Juventus are also said to be interested in signing Marcelo. The Italians have been linked with a move in the past but the defender played down the reports earlier last year.
Should Madrid let him leave?
Real Madrid are heading towards a new direction and slowly seems to be replacing the ageing squad bit by bit. Marcelo has had a profound career with the Whites for 14 years but the time may have come for his next debut. Marcelo could be a regular at Monaco while Madrid would be happy to cut him off the wage books.